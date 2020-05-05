The Albany Alumni Association is proud to present six students with a $1,000 scholarship to help pay for their education. The scholarship requires the student to be a descendent of a person that graduated from the old Albany High School. Albany schools were consolidated into Alexander Local School District in 1966.
The scholarships are given in memory of Octa Gillogy who taught at Albany School for many years.
Alaina Arbaugh is an Alexander student. She is the daughter of Barry A. and Kelly Arbaugh. She is a the granddaughter of Barry Arbaugh who graduated from Albany in 1964.
Sarah Haning is also an Alexander student. She is the daughter of Randy and Beverly Haning and the granddaughter of Don Haning who graduated from Albany ins 1948.
Michael Kelly is also an Alexander student. He is the son of Jeff and Kim Kelly and the grandson of Barbara or Edward Kincade, a 1964 Albany graduate.
Macey Mitchell is an Alexander student. She is the daughter of Lori and Steven Mitchell and the granddaughter of Worley Mitchell, a 1958 graduate of Albany.
Wesley Radford is also an Alexander student. He is the son of Danny and Lisa Radfor and the grandson of Larry Radford, a 1958 graduate of Albany.
The Albany Alumni Association and scholarship committee wish our scholarship students and all 2020 students the best in their endeavors as they venture into the world of higher education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.