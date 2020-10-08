The Albany Independent Fair took place on Sept. 9-12, 2020. Many kids in Alexander FFA got to show their livestock at the fair this year and as always our kids did great. We were sad it wasn’t a full fair with normal activities but happy our kids were still able to showcase their projects.
Through these unprecedented times, we are so proud of our community and chapter for being able to put on and participate in the 2020 Albany Independent Fair. Thank you to everyone who was involved in putting together our wonderful fair and congratulations to our showmen!
Rabbits: Jordan Marcum and Brayden Marcum.
Swine: Exhibitors – Jordan Marcum, Avery Bailey and Rachel Cheadle.
Market Hogs: Reserve Champion – Jordan Marcum
Breeds Gilts: Reserve Champion – Avery Bailey
Judge Shadow: Ellie Day
Dairy Feeders: Grand Champion – Drew Harris; Reserve Champion – Alyse Smith
Judge Shadow: Braiden Tuttle
Beef Feeders: Reserve Champion – Audrey Ross; 1st in Junior Showmanship – Brayden Marcum.
Judge Shadows: Halee Robinson, Jordan Marcum
Youth Garden Tractor Pull: Ryan Collins, Jackson Jordan
