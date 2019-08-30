The Albany Independent Fair will announce the winners of its annual royal ambassadors on Wednesday, Sept. 4 around 6:20 p.m. Ambassadors are expected to celebrate the independent fair’s heritage while cultivating an innovative future through education, leadership and community service. There will be one Elementary Ambassador (grades K-5), one Junior Ambassador (grades 6-10) and two Senior Ambassadors (grades 11-12). Candidates for the 2019 Albany Independent Fair Royalty Ambassadors are:

Elementary Ambassador —

  • Katelyn Donofrio
  • of Albany, daughter of Lorena and Michael Donofrio
  • Olivia Howery
  • of Albany, daughter of Chelsea Sanders and Anthony Howery
  • Emily Stack
  • of Albany, daughter of Megan and Justin Stack

Junior Ambassador —

  • Sophia Donofrio
  • of Albany, daughter of Lorena and Michael Donofrio

Senior Ambassador {span}—{/span}

  • Jaden Jordan
  • of Albany, daughter of Theresa & Kelly Skinner and Jeremiah & Jessica Jordan
  • Marcus Perko
  • of New Marshfield, son of Heike and Daniel Perko

The Albany Independent Fair takes place Sept. 4-8 at the Albany Fairgrounds. For information, visit www.albanyfair.org.

