The Albany Independent Fair will announce the winners of its annual royal ambassadors on Wednesday, Sept. 4 around 6:20 p.m. Ambassadors are expected to celebrate the independent fair’s heritage while cultivating an innovative future through education, leadership and community service. There will be one Elementary Ambassador (grades K-5), one Junior Ambassador (grades 6-10) and two Senior Ambassadors (grades 11-12). Candidates for the 2019 Albany Independent Fair Royalty Ambassadors are:
Elementary Ambassador —
- Katelyn Donofrio
- of Albany, daughter of Lorena and Michael Donofrio
- Olivia Howery
- of Albany, daughter of Chelsea Sanders and Anthony Howery
- Emily Stack
- of Albany, daughter of Megan and Justin Stack
Junior Ambassador —
- Sophia Donofrio
- of Albany, daughter of Lorena and Michael Donofrio
Senior Ambassador {span}—{/span}
- Jaden Jordan
- of Albany, daughter of Theresa & Kelly Skinner and Jeremiah & Jessica Jordan
- Marcus Perko
- of New Marshfield, son of Heike and Daniel Perko
The Albany Independent Fair takes place Sept. 4-8 at the Albany Fairgrounds. For information, visit www.albanyfair.org.
