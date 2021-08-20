Saturday, September 4, 2021
Noon — All Livestock Entries Due (Alexander School District) (Junior Division)
Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Noon – 4 p.m. — Baked Good Entries Due (Junior & Senior Divisions)
Noon – 4 p.m. — All Non-Perishable Entries Due (Junior & Senior Divisions)
- Non-Perishable Items Will Be Accepted on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 5 – 8 p.m.
5 p.m. — Judging: Agriculture Products, Art, Baked Goods, Canned Goods, Fruits, Horticulture Products, Sewing, & Wood Projects, etc.
6 p.m. — Alexander Band Concert (Stage), Announcement of Ambassadors (Stage) following Band Concert
7 p.m. — Baked Goods Auction (Junior & Senior Divisions) (Livestock Barn), Monster Trucks (Pulling Track, Zero-Turn Mower Races (Pulling Track) – following Monster Trucks
8 p.m. — Poultry & Rabbits (no large animals) must be in place
8:30 p.m. — Monster Trucks (Pulling Track)
Thursday, September 9, 2021
Noon – 8 p.m. — All Livestock must be in place
6 p.m. — Poultry & Rabbit Judging (Alexander School District) (Livestock Barn)
7 p.m. — Truck & Tractor Pull (Pulling Track), Tami D and Moonville Mustang (Stage)
Friday, September 10, 2021
3 – 6 p.m. — Demolition Derby Inspection
5:30 p.m — Power Wheels Derby (Pulling Track)
6 p.m. — Lawnmower Derby (Pulling Track)
7 p.m. — Demolition Derby (Pulling Track), Stringed Instrument Contest (Stage)
Saturday, September 11, 2021
8 a.m. — Dairy Show, Followed by the Swine, Sheep, Meat Goat, Dairy Goat & Beef (Alexander School District) (Livestock Barn), Garden Tractor Pull Weigh-In
9 a.m. — Youth & Adult Garden Tractor Pull (Pulling Track)
6 p.m. — Tractor & Truck Pull (Pulling Track)
7 p.m. — Jess Kellie Adams (Stage)
Sunday, September 12, 2021
9 a.m. — Horse Show (Horse Arena)
Noon — parade, Color Guard & Alexander Marching Band, Introduction of Visiting Royalty & Reception Following Parade
Following Parade — FUN DAY – Alexander FFA (Stage)
2:30 p.m.— Pedal Tractor Pull Weigh-In (Alexander School District)
3:00 p.m. — Pedal Tractor Pull (Livestock Barn)
4:00 p.m. — Prize Drawing – MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN (Livestock Barn
