At a time when everyone is itching to get outdoors and back to normal, Albany community has a new way of interacting at the park while social distancing. Music!
In collaboration with the Village of Albany, The Pawpaw Festival and ACT (Athens County Together), Albany Neighbors have made a new addition to their local park in the Village of Albany. The new installment of an outdoor xylophone is part of a larger initiative around Athens County to engage local residents to organize around the common goal of community development. The Albany group that goes by the name Albany Neighbors, worked with the village in 2019 to purchase the instrument as part of their first round of group projects.
Prior to the shutdown, plans were in place for a larger village-wide beautification day at the park to celebrate the new musical instrument and spread the word about the community challenge group. Albany Neighbors have worked with the village to install the xylophone for the park reopening.
Given the continued need for social distancing, Albany Neighbors will work in small groups throughout the summer, by planting flowers and picking up trash around the village to keep up with its beautification goals. Residents are encouraged to stop by the park and play with the new instrument and begin to brainstorm about future plans for the park.
The group is currently working on a number of short and long-term goals along with researching various funding opportunities including through ACT. Local residents are encouraged to be involved and share their ideas. The group currently meets via ZOOM the second Tuesday each month. For more information about Albany Neighbors and ways to be involved, follow the group on their Facebook page or contact at AlbanyOhNeighbors@gmail.com.
"The Albany Group is a diverse cross section of our community and brings individuals together from various backgrounds and perspectives. Community development in our county is one of the best ways to bring people together under a common goal," Artist and Albany Neighbors participant Matt Wedel said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.