In celebration of the launch of Line 7 on Aug. 1, Athens Public Transit will offer a free fare day courtesy of the city of Athens. Community members can ride for free all day, on all lines. Line 7 is the new line with stops including the Albany Old School, Lake Snowden and Close to Home in Albany, and Hocking College and the Nelsonvivlle Public Square in Nelsonville.
Times for each stop are available at athenstransit.org or by calling (740) 592-2727. All vehicles are ADA accessible and can also transport bicycles. Athens County Mobility Coordinator Jessie Schmitzer is available to help plan trips, read schedules and provide other travel training by calling 740-594-8499 or email jessie.schmitzer@hapcap.org.
