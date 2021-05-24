We are pleased to announce that we will be having our 2nd Annual Senior Parade/Spartan Caravan through the town of Albany again this year. On Saturday, May 29, at 4 p.m., the Senior Class, led by the Athens County Sheriff's Department and the Albany Fire Department, will lead the caravan of vehicles starting at the elementary parking lot where a tunnel will be formed by staff.
WSEO 107.7 will once again be on site as Thom Williams will broadcast live announcing each senior as they drive through the tunnel in the front parking lot. Make sure you tune in to their station before the parade begins. We are thrilled that they are offering to do this for us again and are fortunate to have them in our school community.
We are inviting all Spartan families and members of the Alexander community to join us along the parade route, which is centralized around the school. This will be one last time to honor these seniors, who like last year, have had so many things taken from them due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Areas of parking will be the spots down through the baseball/soccer fields, the streets of Albany and various business' parking lots along the parade route. Please refer to the map/directions of the parade on the back of this page, as the route has been altered by the Sheriff's Department due to safety issues involving the highway.
Let's make this 2020-2021 non-traditional school year the best ever and show our Spartan Pride and support for our departing Seniors. In addition, you may get a chance to see some familiar staff faces along the route, if they are able to attend! Mark your calendars, and we hope to see you along the way!
Parade will occur rain or shine, unless extremely heavy downpours occur.
