Brendan Niggemeyer of Albany was honored by the North Coast Athletic Conference and placed on their 2020-21 Academic Honor Roll. Niggemeyer, a student at Hiram College, was one of 45 student-athletes across the eight sponsored sports and 14 teams at the university to be named to the list.
In order to qualify, a student-athlete has to be at least a sophomore on an active roster in a sport sponsored by the conference and hold a cumulative grape point average of 3.5 or higher. Throughout the entire conference, 1,123 student-athletes received the distinction.
Hiram College is a private liberal arts college located in Hiram, Ohio with about 1,200 students enrolled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.