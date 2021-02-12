Monday
- 8 p.m. Athens Big Book Group (CBB) at Athens Mall, park behind Tractor Supply and go in 2nd door past Tractor Supply. Look for the AA sign.
- 8 p.m. Nelsonville Big Book Meeting (OBB) 1st Methodist Church, 205 W. Columbus St. Nelsonville, Ohio
Tuesday
- 6 p.m. Steps of Sobriety Meeting (CStD) at Athens Mall, park behind Tractor Supply and go in 2nd door past Tractor Supply. Look for the AA sign.
Wednesday
- 7 a.m. Attitude Adjustment Group (CD) 1st Presbyterian Church (downstairs), 2 N. Court St. Athens, Ohio
- 5:30 p.m. Wednesday Night Women’s Group (CD) https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9479569166 Meeting ID: 947 956 9166 Passcode: 140219
Thursday
- 6 p.m. Came to Live Sober Group (OD) at Athens Mall, park behind Tractor Supply and go in 2nd door past Tractor Supply. Look for the AA sign.
- 8 p.m. Nelsonville Thursday Meeting (OD) 1st Methodist Church, 205 W. Columbus St. Nelsonville, Ohio
Friday
- 5:30 p.m. TGIF Group (CD) on Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86865767762 Meeting ID: 868 6576 7762 Passcode: 149468
Saturday
- 9:30 a.m. Cliché Group (OD) at Athens Mall, park behind Tractor Supply and go in 2nd door past Tractor Supply. Look for the AA sign.
- 11 a.m. G.I.R.L.S. Women’s Group (OStD) https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9479569166 Meeting ID: 947 956 9166 Passcode: 140219
- 6 p.m. Knucklehead Group (CD) https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88125438349 Meeting ID: 881 2543 8349 Passcode: 212574
Key to meeting codes: O=Open, C=Closed, BB=Big Book, St=Steps, D=Discussion, S=Speaker
