Monday

  • 8 p.m. Athens Big Book Group (CBB) at Athens Mall, park behind Tractor Supply and go in 2nd door past Tractor Supply. Look for the AA sign.
  • 8 p.m. Nelsonville Big Book Meeting (OBB) 1st Methodist Church, 205 W. Columbus St. Nelsonville, Ohio

Tuesday

  • 6 p.m. Steps of Sobriety Meeting (CStD) at Athens Mall, park behind Tractor Supply and go in 2nd door past Tractor Supply. Look for the AA sign.

Wednesday

  • 7 a.m. Attitude Adjustment Group (CD) 1st Presbyterian Church (downstairs), 2 N. Court St. Athens, Ohio
  • 5:30 p.m. Wednesday Night Women’s Group (CD) https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9479569166 Meeting ID: 947 956 9166 Passcode: 140219

Thursday

  • 6 p.m. Came to Live Sober Group (OD) at Athens Mall, park behind Tractor Supply and go in 2nd door past Tractor Supply. Look for the AA sign.
  • 8 p.m. Nelsonville Thursday Meeting (OD) 1st Methodist Church, 205 W. Columbus St. Nelsonville, Ohio

Friday

Saturday

Key to meeting codes: O=Open, C=Closed, BB=Big Book, St=Steps, D=Discussion, S=Speaker


