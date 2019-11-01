Alden Library will celebrate its 50th anniversary from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8, on the fourth floor of Alden Library, with presentations surrounding Manasseh Cutler, the founding father of Ohio University.
Historian Dr. Ann Fidler will examine the life and legacy of Cutler in “Finding Manasseh,” and Claire Curran, assistant objects conservator from ICA-Art Conservation in Cleveland, will focus on conservation of one of his belongings in “The Conservation Treatment of a Trunk Belonging to Manasseh Cutler.”
Along with the two presentations held, there will be exhibits of OU’s unique collections, a reception of light hors d’oeuvres and music from the Woodstock era. The event is free and open to the public.
