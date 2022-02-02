Nelsonville native Alex Burcher has announced his candidacy for Athens County Commissioner.
He is running on a platform of representation for all county residents as well as his five-point platform:
- Reforming property taxes
- Improving infrastructure
- Keeping and creating jobs
- Fighting corruption
- Promoting education
“I’m running to be an Athens COUNTY commissioner, not just an Athens CITY commissioner, because everyone in Athens County matters,” said Burcher, a Republican. “I will campaign in every city, village, township and community in Athens County because I am committed to representing every citizen of Athens County and making sure their voice is heard in their county government.”
