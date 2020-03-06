Alexander Ag Producers 4-H Club held is first meeting of the year on Sunday, March 1 in Albany. Eight new members were welcomed to the club. Members introduced themselves and discussed the various projects for the upcoming program year as well as community projects. The next meeting will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 for officer elections. Anyone interested in joining the club should contact Paula Carpenter at 740-594-2771.
