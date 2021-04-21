Alexander FFA is having our annual Plant Sale from May 3-9. The Greenhouse class taught by Ms. Meeks has been working on growing all the plants from seed since January. This is Ms. Meeks’ first Greenhouse Class along with a plant sale, so they are all coming into this with a fresh start.
Every day during class one student goes to water the plants. A couple of days a week all the students go out and plant new seeds, journal on the plants, and replant if needed. Students have worked together with Ms. Meeks to determine the type of plants to grow, the number of plants, plant pH, plant/seed id, prices, date and time of the sale, and much more.
As a student in greenhouse class, I feel Ms. Meeks has done a great job running the Greenhouse and Plant Sale for being new to the school, and new to our plant sale. In previous years the chapter has purchased plugs, where our class decided to start everything from seed to watch the process! This has been a learning experience for everyone, and we have noted our advantages and disadvantages and will be reflected upon them to improve each year.
We have timed the growth of our plants to all be starter plants for your homes and gardens. Some of the plants being sold this year will include tomatoes, cilantro, cucumbers, strawberries, watermelon, marigolds, green beans, and much more!
We will be open from May 3-9 and the sale will be held at Alexander in the Greenhouse behind the High School Gym. Days and times we will be open are as follows:
- May 3-5 – 11:40 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- May 6 – 11:40 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- May 7 – 11:40 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
- May 8 – 2-6 p.m.
- May 9 – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Follow us on Facebook at Alexander FFA for updates. We hope that you can come to support the Alexander FFA at our plant sale!
