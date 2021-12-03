Selected students from the Alexander FFA Chapter went to Indianapolis, Indiana for the 94th National Convention. This convention is held annually, where thousands of chapter members gather at the Lucas Oil Stadium to hear from the National FFA team as well as other FFA contributors and guests. Last year, the convention was attended virtually due to Covid-19 restrictions, though Alexander attendants and other FFA members all met in person in Indianapolis for this years convention.
Each year thousands of FFA members interested in agriculture and leadership gather for this event. At the general convention sessions, attendants heard from their national officer team as well as guest speakers and contributors. While at the convention center, attendants could go to student workshops and various career and secondary education demonstrations. The purpose of the events at the National Convention is to grow the next generation of leaders. Attendants from Alexander heard many people but two highlights are David Lopez with his retiring address ‘Someone to Somebody’, as well as guest speaker Courtenay Dehoff who is well known as ‘Fancy Lady Cowgirl’.
When there was not a general session being held for the National Convention, Alexander FFA attended other events on their trip. On Oct. 28, the chapter went to the Fair Oak Dairy Farms to tour the dairy cow barns, learning about the process of the dairy industry. Attendants were given a demonstration of the automated milking system used while on the tour. In another part of the Fair Oak tour, the attendants were taken through the hog barns — including the gestation barn — and The Pig Adventure in which students learned all about hog production.
Not only did this trip impact attendants by giving them better leadership skills, but it’s also an opportunity to meet other FFA members from around the country. On Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, two Alexander FFA members — Jacob Jordan and Jaden Jordan. — received their American FFA Degree. The American FFA Degree is the highest degree FFA members can achieve. Some of its qualifications are earning over $10,000 through their SAE and investing $7,500 of it. Members also have to complete over 50 hours of community service and maintain a ‘C’ average throughout their high school career.
Olivia Dorst is the 2021-2022 Alexander High School FFA Reporter.
