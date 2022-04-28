Now through May 13 — or while supplies last — community members can shop for a variety of vegetables, flowers, plants and hanging baskets at the Alexander Chapter of Future Farmers of America’s annual spring flower and vegetable sale.
The sale will take place at the Alexander High School greenhouse located at 6125 School Road, Albany. The greenhouse is positioned directly behind the school’s gymnasium near the bus garage.
The hours of operations are as follows: Monday through Friday the sale will run from 8:05 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Saturday, May 7, the greenhouse will also be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The sale was organized by the schools’ Animal and Plant Science Class.
Any profits from the sale will be used for future FFA activities and to help maintain the greenhouse.
Since February, FFA members have been learning how to grow, plant, transplant, fertilize and market the flowers, plants and vegetables that are being made available during this sale.
For more information about the Alexander Chapter of FFA’s annual spring flower and vegetable sale visit the groups Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AlexanderFFAChapter.
