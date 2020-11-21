On Nov. 17, 2020 the Alexander FFA Chapter participated in District 10, Ohio FFA’s Leadership Night. Classes from all around Ohio joined a Zoom hosted by the Meigs FFA
Chapter and instructed by Ohio FFA Vice President-at-large Jacob Zajkowski and State Reporter Bailey Lowe.
Students watched a motivational video, participated in socially distanced games, and discussed people who are historically successful at being a leader. We discussed as a Chapter and individually on why we fail as a team or as an individual. Our main ended point was “What will failure not stop us from doing.” Members had a chance to sit back and reflect on our year as individuals and as a Chapter and realize that we can still succeed and push forward, even with what we have been given with all of our restrictions this year.
After the Zoom, the Alexander FFA Chapter was able to socially distance and eat a meal together. Although it was different from traditional leadership night students were still able to have fun and learn a valuable lesson while maintaining safety by following the CDC’s guidelines.
