Alexander Jr./Sr. High School third quarter Honor Roll.
6th Grade
All A (Academic Excellence)
Riley Abfall, Adison Appleman, Colin Arbaugh, Caitlyn Bowser, Hunter Chapman, Gabriel Felts, Benjamin Froehlich, Julia Gambill, Kaeli Hall, Brandon Hendershott, Malachi Johnston, Evan Jones, Liam Medley, Greta Meyer, Grace Norman, Grayden Ogle, Owen Rouse, Jasper Roush, Taelar Spires, Addison Stevens, Raegan West and Cyerra Wollett
A/B (Academic Honors)
Marissa Beach, Kayden Bean, Madilyn Brookins, Warren Brooks, Harry Congrove, Kaira Coriell, Ella Cress, Rylie Cress, Ryan Crossen, Laney Douglas, Cayde Esselburn, Lexie Fierce, Kitty Gambill, Isabel Hardee, Carter Jewell, Abigail Mansfield, Wyatt McDonald, Shaylee McGlothlin, Colt Newton, Abbi Ohms, Ethan Payton, Hayden Pennington, Alison Russell, Lily Ryder, Grace Schilling, Jaden Sheppard, Brice Stack, Carter Wandling, Kaidyn Zeigler and Luke Zuchowski
7th grade
All A (Academic Excellence)
Paige Ashcraft, Kaylee Hudnall, Meena Juedes, Aiden Lachman, Mackenzie Lee, Jack Rutter, Avery Sullivan and Sadie Warner
A/B (Academic Honors)
Karah Allison, Addison Bean, Audrey Bigony, Ronnie Butcher, Aiden Collins, Jayce Eskey, Olive Finocchioli, Grace Ford, David Fraley, Nate Graves, Liam Hoover, Harper Johnson, Lizzie Jones, Chloe Keirns, Makenzie Kelsey, Ava McCall, Bailee McDonald, Alex Meyer, Morgan Mitchell, Lila Moser, Jenna Nance, Madeline Penrod, Noah Ray, Brayden Schwartz, A J Stotts, Maggie Van Nostran, Silas Walter-Wilde and Rylee Williams
8th grade
All A (Academic Excellence)
Avery Brooks, Madelyn Brooks, Megan Cheadle, Marty Dagostino, Kayleigh Ferraro, Heleena Hildebrant, Kaylee Johnson, Isaac Payton, Arlo Plow, Maggie Reutzel, Abby Sanders, Trent Schaad, Caitlin Taylor, A J Turner, Emma-Shea VanDyke and Isaac Waller
A/B (Academic Honors)
Elyse Atha, Khyla Brannon, Olivia Burton, Kiria Copley, Sidney Dotson, Mikaela Ennis, Emma Eskey, Jack Ford, Tyler Fronek, Kaitlynn Green, Kylie Hannah, Christopher Harris, Mason Idleman, Linus Juedes, Christina Kisor, Tyler Llewellyn, Trenton Mace, Cecilia McKenzie, McKenna Moore, Destiny Reasoner, Elise Scott, Jade Seaman, Mallory Sherman, Avery Shields, Logan Smith, Mary Smith, Christopher Wimberly and Mikayla Wollett
9th grade
All A (Academic Excellence)
Tanner Allen, Rylee Bush, Julianna Cain, Nichole Collins, Addison Dorst, Mary Grace Galentin, Marissa Green, Alexis Grissett, Joshua Hayes, Ava Hoffer, Zachary King, Alexa Lee, Hannah Merckle, Micaela Moat, Faith Norman, Emma Radabaugh, Hailie Schultz, Macie Swart, Monica Thompson, Stanley Viny, Kate Voss and Tyler Wallace
A/B (Academic Honors)
Mason Arbaugh, Morgan Barnes, Tyler Brooks, Tucker Chadwell, Rachel Cheadle, Caden Cline, Connor Dael, Trinity Daniels, Ellie Day, Logan Dixson, Lucy Eckelberry, Sarah Harris, Ryan Howell, Eric Howes, Alex Jeffrey, Trista Johnson, Darian Lallier, Wyatt Layton, Kylee Mendenhall, Brody Montgomery, Lanah Poole, Ryleigh Ryder, Dallas Shafer, Scott Thompson, Jared Truax, Braidin Tuttle and Alexis Waggoner
10th grade
All A (Academic Excellence)
Hazel Chmiel, Emily Demko, Ava Green, Libby Hall, Sarah Hanning, Jayden Holzaepfel, Amy Lucas, Charly Maben, Lauren Mansfield, Olivia Mowry, Ethan Neidhart, Hannah Pennington, Owen Thompson, Henry Walter-Wilde and Hannah Williams
A/B (Academic Honors)
Ricki Bailey, Christopher Barnes, Xain Boyle, Jagger Cain, Jordan Carsey, Landon Collins, Kyler D’Augustino, Colton Davis, Aidan Dixson, Leah Esselburn, Haven Goble, Sara Hughes, Jaelyn Jones, Ryleigh Jordan, Ben Juedes, Chloe Kunkel, Cas Lyon, Athena McKenzie, Holly Meyer, Andrew Nance, Alex Norris, Julia Simmons, Mason Tumblin, Chloe Williams and Katie Wires
11th grade
All A (Academic Excellence)
Landon Atha, Alexis Belville, Jace Ervin, Jenelle Fauber, Harvest Lechler, Libby Lewis, Jolene Mathena, Emma Morgan, Olivia Ohms, Macy Sherman, Miah Trout, Annie Voss, Madison Wells and McKenna Williams
A/B (Academic Honors)
Colton Ashcraft, Ella Bigony, Adyn Bucher, Kailey Cozort, McKayla Griffin, Marlee Grinstead, Xander Karagosian, Kayla Layton, Lauren McCall, Morgan McCament, Chloe Payne, Emma Pennington, Dylan Phillips, Matthew Pollard, Brock Shaner, Katie Sheridan, Haley Shields, Kerrigan Tolley, Joy Wires and Matthew Zartman
Tri County 11th grade
Honor Roll (3.0 – 3.49)
Bryce Cline, Tyler Jackson and Ayden Woods
Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5 – 4.0)
Kaylynn Bowles, Tristian Boyd and Jenna Price
12th grade
All A (Academic Excellence)
Brooke Barnes, Logan Barnes, Ella Busch, Brooke Casto, Parker Colvin, Rylee Hayes, Nina Holzaepfel, Ava Lee, Lincoln Meyer, Madisyn Moleski, Madison Morgan, Abbygale Schooley, Emily Scott, Erin Scurlock, Austin Shields, T J Vogt, Bryana Wallace, Michael Wells and Isaac York
12th grade
A/B (Academic Honors)
Cameron Adler, Jesse Blume, Emma Buswell, Josie Cain, Zach Dixon, Kaden Finnerty, Drew Harris, Hunter Hewett, John Hobbs, Cameron Houpt, Ella Karagosian, Rachel Krusling, Jadyn Mace, Mykenzie Marcum, Braydon Montgomery, Logan Neal, Jacob Phillips, Ethan Scott, Erin Stevenson, Preston Truax, Kiersten Waggoner and Kelly Wires
Tri County 12th grade
Honor Roll (3.0 – 3.49)
Ethan Driggs, Alannah Hunt, Destiny Odum, Kenneth Smart, Paula Van Wyk, Cora Warner, Kelsey Whittaker and Jacob Zimmerman
Principal’s Honor Roll (3.5 – 4.0)
Shaylee Barnes, Jacob Dille, Daniel Evener, Jack Hillyer, Dakota Jewell, Keaton Pack, Kensley Radcliff, Shawn Rosser, Sindell Smith, Madison Swart, Destiny Trout and Kaylee White
