6th Grade
All A (Academic Excellence): Logan Brooks, Grace Chapman, Emelia Collins, Elias Cottrill, Juliette Dailey, Ethan Ferraro, Peyton Green, Charlotte Haning, Sawyer Johnson, Reegan Jordan, Emma Maglosky, Brock Mansfield, Woodrow Oliver, Mason Pennington, Max Souder, Isaac Strunk and Nina Viny
A/B (Academic Honors): Carter Abfall, Kasen Adelsberger, Carson Barnhart, Garrett Bean, Sam Bertuna, Dalton Bowles, Ryann Brown, Eli Carroll, Jace Cooper, Charles Corbitt, Bo Craig, Emma Cremeans, Braxton Crow, Teagan Ennis, Kilie Ervin, Abigail Evans, Madason Grimes, Paeton Hall, Gatlin Herbert, Alexander Hutchison, Ella Kennedy, Maxx Leppert, Cecilia Love, Braylon McDonald, Landry McKibben, Boone Meek, Eva Moser, Alaine Mowry, Erica Nichols-Norman, Anna Nobel, Max Quivey, Daniel Radabaugh, Benji Richards, Bentley Schroeder, Jordan Sheets, Tiger Slattery, Bree Sowers, Kayleen Sparks, Leyla Starostin, Eme Van Nostrant, Sam Waller and Robert Weber
7th grade
All A (Academic Excellence): Adison Appleman, Kayden Bean, Hunter Chapman, Ella Cress, Rylie Cress, Ryan Crossen, Cayde Esselburn, Gabriel Felts, Ben Froehlich, Julia Gambill, Thomas Hanson, Brandon Hendershott, Evan Jones, Aaron McMillion, Greta Meyer, Owen Rouse, Lily Ryder, Grace Schilling, Addison Stevens, Carter Wandling and Cyerra Wollett
A/B (Academic Honors): Riley Abfall, Justin Adams, Izabella Andrews, Colin Arbaugh, Marissa Beach, Maddie Brookins, Warren Brooks, Harry Congrove, Laney Douglas, Daisee Evans, Avery Fortney, Shawn Fulton, Jesse Goff, Kaeli Hall, Rylan Hucks, Piper Hudnall, Steven Hunter, Carter Jewell, Malachi Johnston, Marissa Kesterson, Cadie Kisor, Eliza Kopenski, Caden Llewellyn, Abigail Mansfield, Trenton Mash, Wyatt McDonald, Shaylee McGlothlin, Liam Medley, Max Myers, Colt Newton, Grady Ogle, Abbi Ohms, Ethan Payton, Jacob Pinney, Mayer Richards, Kiley Rosser, Jasper Roush, Taelar Spires, Brice Stack, Davin Steenrod, Raegan West and Kaidyn Zeigler
8th grade
All A (Academic Excellence): Aubrey Appleman, Paige Ashcraft, Audrey Bigony, Andrea Davis, Jayce Eskey, Kaylee Hudnall, Harper Johnson, Meena Juedes, Aiden Lachman, Bailee McDonald, Jada McDonald, Alex Meyer, Morgan Mitchell, Jenna Nance, Madeline Penrod, Maggie Perko, Maddy Pyle, Jack Rutter, Brayden Schwartz, Avery Sullivan, Sadie Warner and Holly Workman
A/B (Academic Honors): Arbor Albano, Karah Allison, Ryder Althouse, Jason Ames, Alexander Bateman, Addison Bean, Kendra Bunner, David Cole, Aiden Collins, Chase Darst, Sophia Donofrio, Lucy Dye, Kenton Enterline, Grace Ford, David Fraley, Kyra Hildebrant, Liam Hoover, Macie Hubbard, Ashlyn Hucks, Lizzie Jones, Nick Jones, Chloe Keirns, Trinity Lawson, Mackenzie Lee, Curtis Llewellyn, Mark Looney, Ava McCall, Michael McKibben, Wally Meek, Brooklyn Metts, Lila Moser, Jenna Napper, Colin Norris, Noah Ray, Gabby Vale, Maggie Van Nostran, Riley Wagner, Alexander Walters, Silas Walter-Wilde, Raegan Wandling, Amanda White and Rylee Williams
9th grade
All A (Academic Excellence): Avery Brooks, Megan Cheadle, Kathryn Cooper, Ella Cottrill, Emma Eskey, Kayleigh Ferraro, Savannah Haning, Jamie Jarvis, Kaylee Johnson, Linus Juedes, Ethan Olbers, Maggie Reutzel, Abby Sanders, Elise Scott, Damian Sheppard, Logan Smith, Mary Smith, Caitlin Taylor, A.J. Turner, Emma-Shea VanDyke and Jerricka Welsh
A/B (Academic Honors): Elyse Atha, Madelyn Brooks, Kiria Copley, Marty Dagostino, Elias Driggs, Mikaela Ennis, Addisyn Evans, Kaitlynn Green, Christopher Harris, Mason Idleman, Christina Kisor, Jocelynn Malone, Andrew Mayles, McKenna Moore, Isaac Payton, Arlo Plow, Trent Schaad, Jade Seaman, Isaac Waller, Allyson Welsh and Mikayla Wollett
10th grade
All A (Academic Excellence): Tanner Allen, Tyler Brooks, Jamie Carpenter, Tucker Chadwell, Nichole Collins, Marissa Green, Alexis Grissett, Joshua Hayes, Ava Hoffer, Alexa Lee, Hannah Merckle and Eddie Schilling
A/B (Academic Honors): Gavin Burk, Rylee Bush, Ian Buswell, Howie Clark, Caden Cline, Danielle Cooper, Connor Dael, Trinity Daniels, Ellie Day, Mary-Grace Galentin, Alex Jeffrey, Zachary King, Darian Lallier, Micaela Moat, Emma Radabaugh Hailie Schultz, Macie Swart, Scott Thompson, Stanley Viny, Kate Voss and Tyler Wallace
11th grade
All A (Academic Excellence): Brandon Ames, Joey Blair, Hazel Chmiel, Leah Esselburn, Jalyn Fox, Ava Green, Jayden Holzaepfel, Ben Juedes, Amy Lucas, Lauren Mansfield, Athena McKenzie, Holly Meyer, Olivia Mowry, Mason Tumblin and Henry Walter-Wilde
A/B (Academic Honors): Dylan Allison, Christopher Barnes, Carlee Barnhouse, Zachary Barnhouse, Xain Boyle, Jagger Cain, Landon Collins, Kyler D’Augustino, Colton Davis, Aidan Dixson, Libby Hall, Haley Hudnell, Jaelyn Jones, Jaycie Jordan, Ryleigh Jordan, Chloe Kunkel, Isaac Morgan, Jonathan Morris, Ethan Neidhart, Alex Norris, Gavin Poole, Makiya Radcliff, Julia Simmons, Kiley Welch, Chloe Williams, Katie Wires and Cory Woods
12th grade
All A (Academic Excellence): Colton Ashcraft, Alexis Belville, Jace Ervin, Jenelle Fauber, Anthony Frazier, Kodah Fronek, Mariea Gonzalez, McKayla Griffin, Marlee Grinstead, Harvest Lechler, Libby Lewis, Lauren McCall, Morgan McCament, Matthew Pollard, Kerrigan Tolley, Miah Trout, Annie Voss, Madison Wells and McKenna Williams
A/B (Academic Honors): Ella Bigony, Kailey Cozort, Hannah Dowler, Lily Fraley, Jarika Hart, Lakin Henderson, Albert Kennedy, Kayla Layton, Jordan Marcum, Liam Morgan, Olivia Ohms, Chloe Payne, Emma Pennington, Dylan Phillips, Halee Robinson, Brock Shaner, Katie Sheridan, Macy Sherman, Haley Shields, Garrett Spencer and Joy Wires
