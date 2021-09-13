A copy of the Alexander Local School District’s unaudited Annual Financial Statements, for the year ended June 30, 2021 are on file in the Office of the Treasurer and available for review upon request. The Treasurer’s Office is located at 6091 Ayers Road, Albany.
Alexander Local School District financial statements available
