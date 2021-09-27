A worship service celebrating the church’s 189th anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. The worship service will begin at 10:45 a.m. followed by a carry-in luncheon.
At 12:30 p.m., Jimmy Lee Hook and Long Island Sound will perform. Sam Hudnell will be performing with him).
Come join us for a great day of celebration and fellowship. All are welcome.
Anyone with questions can contact the church at 740-592-1356.
