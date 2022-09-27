Alexander Presbyterian Church plans anniversary event Sep 27, 2022 3 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Alexander Presbyterian Church will be celebrating its 190th anniversary on October 16.The celebration will begin with a worship service at 10:45 a.m., followed by a carry-in luncheon.A 1 p.m., everyone is invited to join the group to hear the music of Otis Crockron, Jr. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Anniversary Alexander Presbyterian Church Celebration Worship Event Service Music Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Athens City School District approves new field installation Two injured in weekend wreck on U.S. 50 Williams breaks out while Buckeyes roll through Meigs State auditor’s office: Coolville dissolution could take up to two years Ryan appearance at OU cancelled Trending Recipes
