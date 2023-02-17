Alexander Preschool registration set for March 8-9 Messenger Staff Reports Feb 17, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ALBANY — Alexander Elementary School will host preschool registration from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 8 or March 8.The school is at 6105 School Road, Albany.Make an appointment by calling the school at (740) 698-8831 (option 1, then option 3) by Feb. 27.Children must be 4 years old by Aug. 1 and need to be present at screening. They must be a resident of Alexander Local School District.The following documents must be brought to registration: birth certificate, immunization record, proof of residency, proof of income in the form of a current tax form and two consecutive paystubs. Recipe of the Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now State AG releases footage of shooting Former director charged with stealing $1.5 million from Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority Trimble High School to get 5,000-square-foot health and fitness facility City of Athens statement on drinking water and wellhead protection East Palestine incident serves as lesson for Athens County EMA Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.