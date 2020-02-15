Aelxander Preschool registration will be March 25-26 from 8 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at Alexander Elementary School, 6091 Ayres Rd., Albany. Children must be 4 years old by Aug. 1, 2020, and will need to be present at the screening. You must be a resident of the Alexander School District.

When registering you must bring with you:

  • Certified copy of the birth certificate
  • Immunization record
  • Proof of Residency
  • Proof of Income (either a current tax form or two consecutive pay stubs)

For more information contact the Early Childhood Education Office at 740-797-0064. To make an appointment call Alexander Elementary School at 740-697-8831

