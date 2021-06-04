ALBANY – Twenty-four Alexander seniors received 57 scholarships ranging in amounts from $500 to $2,500 through Alexander’s Future Foundation. During the 29-year history, 772 scholarships totaling $507,014.00 have been distributed.
The May 20th awards presentation for recipients and four guests is available on Alexander’s YouTube Channel.
This year’s recipients and the schools they plan to attend are: Cameron Adler- Megan Keffer Memorial Scholarship, Ray and Margret Brooks Memorial Scholarship, and Tom Hutchinson Family Memorial Scholarship, Ohio University; Brooke Barnes-Jerry Keiter Memorial Scholarship, Robert Lee King Memorial Scholarship, Todd Wingett Memorial Scholarship, and Robert Withrow Memorial Scholarship, University of North Florida; Ella Busch-Alexander Faculty and Staff Honorary Scholarship, Bryan Bell Memorial Scholarship, Hamill Family Memorial Scholarship, and Jeannie Johnson Dawson and Kerri Dawson Wagner Memorial Scholarship, Ohio State University; Emma Buswell-Charles Butcher Memorial Scholarship, Everett Boggess Memorial Scholarship, and Kennedy-Swaim Memorial Scholarship, Ohio University; Brooke Casto-Barry West Memorial Scholarship, Brooks Family Honorary Scholarship, and Dr. Lilian McGregor Mitchell Scholarship, Ohio University; Bryanna Cooper-Albany VFW Post 9893 Honorary Scholarship, Ohio University; Drew Harris-Alexander FFA Alumni Scholarship in Memory of John Sewell, Adam Fitzgerald, and Nathan Coe, Ohio University; Rylee Hayes-Bill Whaley Memorial Scholarship and Ed Waldron Memorial Scholarship, Ohio University; John Hobbs-Cornwell Family Honorary Scholarship, Ohio University; Nina Holzaepfel-Don and Lucille Battrell Memorial Scholarship, Jennet Ackerman Memorial Scholarship, and Ward Cunningham Memorial and Darleen Cunningham Honorary Scholarship, Ohio University; Ella Karagosian-Dr. David Glen Evans Memorial Scholarship, Edna Stalder Honorary Scholarship, and Lawrence Bean Memorial Scholarship, Ohio University; Emma Llewellyn- Brandon, Sharon, Greg Lowry and Vela Kay Hunter Memorial Scholarship and Anne Laufman Memorial Scholarship, Hocking College; Jadyn Mace-Randy Dillinger Honorary Scholarship and Josephine Williamson Memorial Scholarship, Hocking College; Lincoln Meyer-Adam Jolley Memorial Scholarship, Joe and Mabel Theiss Memorial Scholarship, and Scott and Don Dillinger Memorial Scholarship, Brigham Young University; Braydon Montogmery-Albany VFW Post 9893 Honorary Scholarship, Ohio University; Karsyn Raines-Chris Bolin Memorial Scholarship and Thelma Raines Honorary Scholarship, Ohio University; Emily Scott-Bray Family Memorial Scholarship and Eric Mansfield Memorial Scholarship, Ohio University; Erin Scurlock-Greg McDaniel Memorial Scholarship, Jim McHarg Memorial and Uva McHarg Honorary Scholarship, and Wilbur Conkey Honorary and Mary Conkey Nardo Memorial Scholarship, Ohio University; Sindell Smith-James McCamish Memorial Scholarship and Tom Trizna Memorial Scholarship, Ohio University; Erin Stevenson-Chris Grant Memorial Scholarship and Kevin Shaner Memorial Scholarship, Ohio University; Joel Trogdon-David Enlow Memorial Scholarship and Gary Bartlett Memorial Scholarship, Hocking College; T.J. Vogt-Dawn Moore Memorial Scholarship, Noah Gillogly Memorial Scholarship, and Tammy Marks-Jordan Memorial Scholarship, Ohio University; Bryana Wallace-Lewis and Helen Sauer Memorial Scholarship and Max and Mexie Crabtree Memorial Scholarship, Ohio University; and Issac York-James Ed Pennington Memorial Scholarship, Ryan Ferguson Memorial Scholarship, and the Wood Family Honorary Scholarship, Ohio University.
