ALBANY – Thirty-eight Alexander seniors received 59 scholarships ranging in amounts from $500 to $2,000 through Alexander’s Future Foundation. The $39,500 total represents the largest amount given since the endowment fund’s first scholarship in 1993. During the 28-year history, 715 scholarships totaling $468,264.00 have been distributed.
A virtual awards presentation held May 21 is available on the district home page at www.alexanderschools.org.
This year’s recipients and the schools they plan to attend are: Alaina Arbaugh-Cornwell Family Honorary Scholarship and Jerry Keiter Memorial Scholarship, Ohio University; Sasha Battrell-Don and Lucille Battrell Memorial Scholarship and the Megan Keffer Memorial Scholarship, Muskingum University; Tessa Bayha-Alexander Faculty and Staff Scholarship, Ohio University; Whitney Byrd-Tara Bolen Memorial Scholarship and Chris Bolin Memorial Scholarship, University of Rio Grande; Leanna Carr-Albany VFW Post 9893 Honorary Scholarship, University of Rio Grande; Colby Carsey-Randy Dillinger Honorary Scholarship, Ohio University; Nathan Carter-Albany VFW Post 9893 Honorary Scholarship and Cornwell Family Honorary Scholarship, Ohio University; Luke Chapman-Alexander’s Future Foundation Board Honorary Scholarship and David Turrill Memorial Scholarship, Ohio University; Griffin Chmiel-Lawrence Haskell Memorial Scholarship-University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point; Jacob Collins-Hamill Family Memorial Scholarship, Hocking College; Jacob Conrath-Charles G. Wingett Memorial Scholarship, Ohio University; Anna Crabtree-Max and Mexie Crabtree Memorial Scholarship, Ohio University; Kaleb Easley-Dirk Malone Memorial Scholarship and Josephine Williamson Memorial Scholarship, Wilmington College; Sarah Haning-Cornwell Family Honorary Scholarship and Chris Grant Memorial Scholarship, Ohio University; Noah Hanning-Rebecca Darst Memorial Scholarship and Wood Family Honorary Scholarship, Case Western Reserve University; Janessa Harness-Dr. David Evans Memorial Scholarship,Hocking College; Summer Hartman-Barnhill Memorial and Honorary Scholarship and Dr. Kenneth Woods Memorial Scholarship, Hocking College; Keona Hibbard-Lewis and Helen Sauer Memorial Scholarship, The Ohio State University; Jenna Houpt-Brooks Family Honorary Scholarship and Fanning and Howey Honorary Scholarship, Ohio University; Jacob Jordan-Lawrence Bean Memorial Scholarship and Kevin Shaner Memorial Scholarship, Ohio University; Jaden Jordan-Ball-Shuman Memorial and Honorary Scholarship, University of Rio Grande; J.K. Kearns-Cornwell Family Honorary Scholarship and David and Rick Memorial and Honorary Scholarship, Ohio University; Brooklynn Kesterson-Thomas R. Hutchinson Memorial Scholarship, Ohio University; Lucas Markins-Robert Withrow Memorial Scholarship, Ohio University; Brylee McKinley-Ryan Ferguson Memorial Scholarship and Wilbur Conkey Memorial and Mary Conkey Nardo Honorary Scholarship, Ohio University; Taylor Meadows-Noah Gillogly Memorial Scholarship and James McCamish Memorial Scholarship-Cedarville University; Halie Miller-Brandon, Sharon, Greg Lowry and Vela Kay Hunter Memorial Scholarship and Tammy Marks-Jordan Memorial Scholarship, Ohio University; Macey Mitchell-Jeffrey Allen and Steven Gene Gillogly Memorial Scholarship and Bill Whaley Memorial Scholarship, Ohio University; Todd Norris-Joe and Mabel Theiss Memorial Scholarship, Capital University; Wesley Radford-Bryan Bell Memorial Scholarship, Eric Mansfield Memorial Scholarship, and Rebecca Meeks Memorial Scholarship, Muskingum University; Mallory Rankin-Adam Jolley Memorial Scholarship, The College of Mount Saint Vincent; Hannah Russell-Loretta Doudna Memorial Scholarship, Ohio University; Mikiah Sheridan-Bray Family Memorial Scholarship and Thomas D. Trizna Memorial Scholarship, Ohio University; Caleb Terry-Kelly Rine Honorary Scholarship, Trevecca Nazarene University; Tiffany Reasoner-Alexander FFA Alumni Scholarship in Memory of John Sewell, Adam Fitzgerald, and Nathan Coe, The Ohio State University ATI; Paige Waldron-Edward Waldron Memorial Scholarship, Ohio University; Colin Williams-Cornwell Family Honorary Scholarship and James Ed Pennington Memorial Scholarship, Ohio University; and Zoe Wood-Allie Douglas Memorial Scholarship and David Enlow Memorial Scholarship, Indiana Wesleyan University.
