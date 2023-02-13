CINCINNATI — The Alzheimer's Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter will join forces with the Area Agency on Aging District 7 and Holzer Medical Center Inpatient Psychiatric Unit to host four virtual programs throughout 2023 offering guidance on how to approach difficult conversations about memory concerns.
The Area Agency on Aging District 7 Inc. consists of the following counties: Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton.
The program, Dementia Conversations: Driving, Doctor Visits, Legal and Financial Planning, is being offered free to the community. The first program will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The same presentation will be offered again throughout the year at 10 a.m. on the following days: May 9, Aug. 8 and Nov. 14.
Pre-registration is required. To register for this program, call the Alzheimer's Association's 24/7 Helpline at (800) 272-3900 or email info@aaa7.org. Instructions on how to join the webinar will be emailed following registration.
“It can be incredibly difficult to approach a loved one to discuss signs of memory loss,” said Dayna Ritchey, program director for the Alzheimer's Association Greater Cincinnati and Miami Valley Chapters. “This program will help you start those conversations, and will provide you with information on what decisions are important to make now for your family. We are grateful to the Area Agency on Aging District 7 and Holzer Medical Center for partnering with us to help reach families with this information.”
It's important to speak up when someone is showing signs of dementia, but conversations with family about changing behaviors can often be challenging and uncomfortable. This program provides tips for breaking the ice with loved ones to address some of the most common issues that are difficult to discuss: going to the doctor for a diagnosis or medical treatment, deciding when to stop driving, and making legal and financial plans for future care.
“Although it's not easy to have these conversations, the best time to start making these important decisions is as early as possible,” Ritchey said. “Join us to learn how to get started, and to find support along the way.”
There were 421,000 people caring for 220,000 Ohioans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer's disease in 2021, according to the Alzheimer's Association “2022 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures.” The number of Ohioans living with Alzheimer's is expected to increase to 225,000 by 2025.
Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer's Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter office at (513) 721-4284 to schedule a care consultation and be connected to local resources that can help.
