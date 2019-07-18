Professional volunteer judges from the America in Bloom national awards program will visit Athens on July 25-26. This is Athens’ third year as an America in Bloom participant, and it is one of the many proud and passionate communities across America working on local revitalization programs.
In addition to receiving a detailed written evaluation from the judges citing strengths and opportunities for improvement, participants receive a special mention for what the judges deem to be an extraordinary project or program. Additional awards that can be earned includes: population category winner; outstanding achievement award; special awards, community champion and YouTube videos.
Judges will be evaluating the community’s efforts in the areas of flowers, landscaped areas, urban forestry, environmental efforts, celebrating heritage, community vitality, and overall impression. The judging team members are Teresa Woodard & Sharon Hadden.
To date, more than 250 communities from 45 states have participated in the program and more than 22 million people have been touched by it. Awards will be announced Oct. 3-5, 2019 at AIB’s National Symposium & Awards Celebration, held this year in St. Charles, Illinois.
