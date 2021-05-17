NELSONVILLE – To celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the American Legion Glenford Dugan Post 229 Charter, the Military Museum 229 will offer 24” x 48” lamppost banners, honoring past and present members of our Armed Forces, Law Enforcement, First Responders, and Civic Leaders.
These heavy-duty vinyl banners are visible from both directions, will feature the individual’s photo, name, rank and/or unit, branch of service, and may be sponsored by companies, organizations, or families. The banners will be displayed on light poles throughout the Nelsonville and surrounding communities.
Applications forms are available on the Military Museum 229 Facebook page. Cost is $200.00 and includes two-sided banner, mounting brackets, art and shipping charges, taxes, and light pole mounting. Checks or money orders, along with photo (which will be returned) must accompany orders. Paper proofs will be approved before going to the printer. For more details or clarification, call 1-740-753-9084 or 1-740-797-3261 (leave message with name and phone number). Email is militarymuseum229@gmail.com.
Applications are also available at Post 229, 11 September St, Nelsonville, during Saturday’s 1st and 3rd of the month breakfast from 8-10 a.m., and most Saturdays at the Museum (upstairs).
For clarification or more information, contact Burt Harter, Military Museum 229 Curator, at 740-797-3261 or email at militarymuseum229@gmail.com.
