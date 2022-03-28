NELSONVILLE — The American Legion Glenford Dugan Post 229 is to host a Vietnam War Commemoration on Tuesday, March 29 at 11 a.m.
This ceremony is to take place on the steps of Post 229 at 135 West Columbus Street, Nelsonville.
The "Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017" designated March 29 at National Vietnam War Veterans Day, a day set aside in perpetuity for our nation to thank and honor all Vietnam veterans.
Guest speakers are to include Linda Chiki, Regent, Nabby Lee Ames Chapter of Daughters of American Revolution; and Burt Harter, Vietnam-era veteran and curator of the American Legion Military Museum 229.
The ceremony is to include the unveiling of the National Register of Historic Places Plaque Post 229.
All veterans of all wars and theatres, families of veterans, friends of veterans , and the general public are heartily invited to attend. This brief ceremony is outdoors with very little seating.
Afterward, the Military Museum is to be open for tours and visits. Four Mile Bakery Amish wagon wheel donuts and coffee are to be served.
For further information, email militarymuseum229@gmail.com.
