American Legion Post 229 Commander Robert Zimmerman presented plaques and Commander’s Letters of Appreciation to Legionnaires Jerry Patton and Bill Henson, as well as special volunteers Nancy Ross and Guyla Bateman for long term KP and cook duties during the recent pandemic at Glenford Dugan Post 229. The hearty breakfasts were often delivered to senior, shut-in and other disadvantaged citizens in the Nelsonville area. Revenues from the bi-monthly breakfasts also fund the admission free and kid-friendly Military Museum 299.
Trending Now
-
Investigators seeking information about vehicle that killed man on Vore Ridge Road on Friday morning
-
Where is Kyle Bridgeman?
-
Two Athens residents injured in crash on Radford Road
-
Cleveland-area police department donates cruiser to Nelsonville following officer crash death
-
Athens County Fair schedule
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.