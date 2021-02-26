March 1 – Alexander High School Auxiliary Gym, 6091 Ayers, Albany, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
March 3 – Sojourners main room, Athens 5 N. Shafer, Athens, 1:00 pm 6:00 pm
March 4 – Richland United Methodist Church basement, 60 Pomero, Athens, noon to 6 p.m.
March 10 – Red Cross Chapter House conference room, 100 May Ave., Athens, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
March 15 – Stuart’s Opera House lobby, 52 Public St., Nelsonville, 2-7 p.m.
March 16 – Red Cross Chapter House conference room, 100 May Ave. Athens, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
March 17 – Rocky Outlet Store community room, 45 E. Cana, Nelsonville, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
March 17 – Red Cross Chapter House conference room 100 May Ave., Athens, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
March 18 – Ohio University Baker Center 5th floor atrium, 1 Park Place, Athens, noon to 6 p.m.
March 23 – Ohio University Baker Center 1 5th floor atrium, 1 Park Place, Athens, noon to 6 p.m.
March 24 – Red Cross Chapter House conference room, 100 May Ave., Athens, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
March 24 – The Plains United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 3 North Plains Rd., The Plains, 1-7 p.m.
March 26 – Federal Hocking High School Middle School gym, 8461 8461 OH-144, Stewart, 8-2 p.m.
March 29 – The Plains United Methodist Church, fellowship hall, 3 North Plains Rd., The Plains, 1-7 p.m.
March 31 – Red Cross Chapter House conference room, 100 May Ave., Athens, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
