For donor appointment scheduling please call (800) Red Cross or 740-656-4174. You can speak with someone over the phone, leave a voice mail or text.
Dates/times/locations:
- April 13 from 1-7 p.m. at The Plains UMC, 3 N. Plains Rd.
- April 16 from noon to 6 p.m. at Richland UMC, 60 Pomeroy Rd. in Athens.
- April 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Athens Red Cross Office, 100 S. May Ave.
- May 11 from 2-7 p.m. at the Nelsonville Wesleyan Church, 601 Chestnut St.
- May 14 from 1-7 p.m. at Bickle Insurance, 84 Columbus Cir, Athens.
Note: Alexander HS and O’Bleness blood drives on May 5 have been canceled.
