The American Red Cross of Southeast Ohio has announced its upcoming blood drive schedule. Appointments are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins are always welcome, schedule permitting. Blood drives will be held at the following locations:
- Aug. 27, 12-6 p.m., OU Baker Center, multipurpose room 240-242
- Aug. 27, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Athens County Red Cross, May Avenue, Athens, conference room
- Aug. 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Hocking College recreation center
- Aug. 28, 2-8 p.m., OU Baker Center, multipurpose room 240-242
- Aug. 29, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Federal Hocking High School commons area
- Aug. 30, 2-7 p.m., mobile unit at Kroger, East State Street, Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.