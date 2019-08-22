The American Red Cross of Southeast Ohio has announced its upcoming blood drive schedule. Appointments are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins are always welcome, schedule permitting. Blood drives will be held at the following locations:

  • Aug. 27, 12-6 p.m., OU Baker Center, multipurpose room 240-242
  • Aug. 27, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Athens County Red Cross, May Avenue, Athens, conference room
  • Aug. 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Hocking College recreation center
  • Aug. 28, 2-8 p.m., OU Baker Center, multipurpose room 240-242
  • Aug. 29, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Federal Hocking High School commons area
  • Aug. 30, 2-7 p.m., mobile unit at Kroger, East State Street, Athens
