The American Red Cross, in recognition of National Volunteer Month, will be holding a number of blood drives in Athens County throughout the month of April.
On Thursday, there will be blood at the Athens County Chapter House Conference Room from 11am to 5pm.
On Friday, Nelson-York High School will host a blood drive from 8 am until 2 pm.
On April 11, there will be a blood drive at The Plains United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall from 1pm until 7 pm.
On Thursday, April 14 art the in basement of the Richland United Methodist Church there will be a blood drive from noon until 6pm.
On Wednesday, April 20, the Stockport United Methodist will be the site of the blood drive from 1pm to 7pm. Also, on April 20 there will be a blood drive at the Athens County Chapter House Conference Room from 10am to 4pm.
On Tuesday, April 26 there will be a blood drive at the Federal Hocking Middle School gymnasium from 8am until 2pm.
