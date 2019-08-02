Athens AMVETS Post #76 has announced the 2019 scholarship recipients from various Athens County high schools. Over the past 26 years, Athens AMVETS has awarded more than $100,000 in college scholarships to Athens County youth.
The winners of the $1,000 scholarships, the high schools they attended and the college they will be attending are as follows:
- David Douglas, Alexander High School, Ohio University
- Faith Laughlin, Federal Hocking High School, Ohio University
- Madison Campbell, Nelsonville-York High School, Capital University
- Macinsey Cooper, Trimble High School, Ohio University
