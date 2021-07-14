Dennis and Patricia Castle Snedden will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on July 31 at 4 p.m at Lottridge Community Center.
The couple was first married on July 31, 1971 at the First United Methodist Church in Athens.
The couple has four children together; Robert Snedden of Tuppers Plains, Erin (Rodney) Schilling of New Marshfield, Jeremy Snedden of Guysville, and Tim (Staci) Snedden of Guysville. The couple are also grandparents to 11 wonderful grandchildren.
Friends and family are welcome as well as cards. Please omit gifts.
