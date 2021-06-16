Atomic Credit Union is once again hosting their annual school supply drive. All items donated will remain local and all donations are matched.

Throughout the month of July, donation items can be dropped off at any of the 14 branch locations. Once August comes around, the items will be donated to local schools.

Items requested include:

  • pens
  • number 2 pencils
  • scissors

glue sticks

tissues

hand sanitizer

Clorox wipes

  • pencil cases/pouches
  • binders
  • crayons
  • colored pencils
  • markers

    • mechanical pencils

    pencil sharpeners

    erasers

    rulers

    folders

  • loose leaf paper
  • wide-ruled and college-ruled notebooks

    • Anyone looking for more information on the project can call 800-652-2328 ext. 1226.

