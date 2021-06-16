Atomic Credit Union is once again hosting their annual school supply drive. All items donated will remain local and all donations are matched.
Throughout the month of July, donation items can be dropped off at any of the 14 branch locations. Once August comes around, the items will be donated to local schools.
Items requested include:
- pens
- number 2 pencils
- scissors
glue sticks
tissues
hand sanitizer
Clorox wipes
mechanical pencils
pencil sharpeners
erasers
rulers
folders
Anyone looking for more information on the project can call 800-652-2328 ext. 1226.
