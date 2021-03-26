Rainy Day Suncatcher: a Take-&-Make Craft
Each Take-&-Make supplies bag will contain all you need (except for glue) to create a cloud with a cascade of droplets that can brighten a room this spring.
Available while supplies last. Register online or call a librarian for them to do it for you during this month if you want to participate.
April 1-30 Call the Nelsonville Public Library to pick up your kit. 740-753-2118. MyACPL.org
Spice Stories: Gingersnap Cookies Take and Bake
Spice up your day and learn about ginger. Your kit will include ingredients to get you started baking gingersnaps. You will need to supply the butter, eggs and granulated sugar. Just imagine how good your home will smell!
Ingredients are limited so registration is required. Once registered you will receive instructions to pick up your kit.
April 1-9 Register online at myacpl.org
Dungeons and Dragons. Online Via Discord
Spend Monday afternoons playing this popular fantasy, tabletop role-playing game. You do not have to be an experienced player – everyone is welcome. This session will be played online via the Discord Server. If you need character sheets or playing pieces please call or stop in to The Plains Public Library.
Mondays, March 29-May 24 at 3:30 p.m. Register myacpl.org
Beowulf Book Club: A New Translation
Book club in three parts.
Thursdays, April 1-15 at 7 p.m. Register at myacpl.org
Caterpillar Fun! Program to Go
Grab a program to go from any library and make your own caterpillar using plastic eggs, a caterpillar house and play a fun caterpillar racing game.
April 2 pick up at any library.
Cookbook Book Club
Join us virtually for a unique monthly event that combines the joy of a book club with the deliciousness of a dinner club.
April 7 at 7 p.m. Register at myacpl.org
Program-to-Go *April Adventure Scavenger Hunt Kits
Athens Public Library is bringing to you weekly Scavenger Hunt Program-to-Go kits for April. The kits will change weekly and include all the things you will need to enjoy your adventure. Call to reserve or stop by Athens Public Library to pick up your scavenger hunt kit while supplies last.
All of April. myacpl.org
Your Very Own Name Plaque: Take and Make Kit
Stop by to receive all the supplies to celebrate your name. Each kit will include letters cut from book covers, a sturdy paper backing on which to glue the letters, and a glue stick.
April 12-16. Call ahead to request your kit. Available at: Chauncey, Coolville, Glouster, Nelsonville, The Plains and Wells (Albany) Public Libraries.
Windowsill Herb Garden Take-to-Make
April 19-26. Register at myacpl.org to reserve your kit and information.
Spice Stories: Turmeric & Cinnamon Masala Chai Take-to-Make
Our second program in the Spice Story series looks at the culinary uses and health benefits of turmeric. Your kit will include recipes and ingredients to make Turmeric and Cinnamon Masala Chai.
April 12-19. Register at myacpl.org to reserve your kit.
FEAST at Home: Whole Turnip Tacos (Program to Go)
Registrants will receive an easy recipe with ingredients to make this dish that includes fresh local produce and other healthy whole foods. Ingredients will be available for pick up at the Nelsonville Public Library. Step-by-step recipe instructions and information about the ingredients will be sent to the email address used to register and will also be posted on our website.
April 21 from 4-5:30 p.m. Register at myacpl.org then pick up at the Nelsonville Public Library.
Meet the Author: Terri Mash and The Cultured Girl [VIRTUAL PROGRAM]
Local author Terri Mash has created a book of poems, short stories and charming illustrations that capture what life was like growing up in rural Southeast Ohio in the 1960s. Get to know the author and how she came to write the book, and hear excerpts read live by the author.
April 22, 7-8 p.m. Register at myacpl.org for access.
Spice Stories: Taco Seasoning Take-to-Make
We conclude our Spice Stories series with Taco Seasoning. You will learn what individual spices make up this spice blend. Your kit will include the ingredients to make Taco Seasoning.
April 26- May 3 while supplies last. Register at myacpl.org to reserve your kit.
Certain Birds for Certain Habitats, and How to Make Your Yard Bird-Welcoming [VIRTUAL PROGRAM]
Find out how to know your birds by habitat and migration habits, and how to make your property more bird and wildlife friendly. Also learn about great local bird hangouts to visit and birding clubs to join.
Our guest presenter is Rebecca Wood, a professional forester and ecotourism director.
April 29 at 7 p.m. Register at myacpl.org for access.
