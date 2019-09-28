Goodwill Industries of South Central Ohio is getting into the spirit of the season with a Do-it-Yourself event at five of its stores on Oct. 5.
The Athens, Chillicothe, Logan, Waverly, and Washington Court House Goodwill stores will host the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Each location will have three Halloween or fall home décor projects participants can make using thrifted items. All items needed to complete the projects will be provided. Cost per DIY project is $5. Coloring pages and crayons will also be on hand at the event. The Athens event will also include a bake sale.
All proceeds will go toward the Goodwill of South Central Ohio Activities and Training Centers, which provide meaningful engagement and job training opportunities to those with disabilities. For information on Goodwill, visit www.GWISCO.org.
