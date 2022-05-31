Washington County ranks number one in the state in number of barrels of brine waste injected under its lands. Brine waste is the toxic and radioactive material that results from hydraulic fracturing. Residents of Washington County now have an opportunity to put a halt to this tragedy at a public meeting to be held at St. Ambrose Church in Little Hocking on June 2 at 6 p.m.
This meeting was set by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (Division of Oil & Gas Resources Management) in response to requests from Washington County Commissioners, township trustees of Belpre Township (Little Hocking), and others.
The public meeting will give the opportunity for residents of Washington County to air their concerns and pose questions about an application for yet another injection well to be located in our county—this one the second in this particular vicinity of Little Hocking. The company that submitted the application for this injection well is based in Rosedale,VA.
This public meeting is also an opportunity for ODNR to show some transparency in their review of permit applications and to demonstrate that this state agency serves the interests of Ohio residents rather than those of an out-of-state company.
As much as 68 percent of this brine waste is from out-of-state (PA & WV) sources. Fracking waste is referred to as “brine,” but much of it is radioactive and composed of water containing additional chemicals, such as lead, arsenic, formaldehyde, and mercury. Although only one percent of brine contains these chemicals, when we are dealing with a million gallons of water per production well, this adds up to a significant amount of toxins injected under our county lands and aquifers.
An article in the September 5, 2020, the Columbus Dispatch, stated: “There is risk to leaks from landfills that accept brine waste, when waste spills from trucks or pipelines moving it, when equipment fails, or when waste leaks from unlined disposal pits.”
In addition, there was a spill of “brine waste” just outside Marietta in January 2021 at a pipeline owned by Deep Rock Disposal, which is owned by a company in Pennsylvania. There was very little transparency about this spill. And in August 2021 there was a blowout of raw petroleum in Veto Lake in western Washington County. The cause of the Veto Lake petroleum spill has still not been officially determined, but many in the area believe that the constant injection of brine waste (under pressure) is what caused this blowout.
These wells are pumping brine waste under Washington County lands at the level of 700-1,050 psi. Collectively (when the impact of all injection wells is considered), this is considerable risk for oil production wells and drinking water sources. This kind of volume and pressure does not stay put.
Some oil producers in Washington County have noticed that several of their production wells have been harmed or destroyed by brine waste contamination and are taking legal action to express their concerns on this matter. They can speak for themselves and through their attorneys.
These injection wells produce very few local sustainable jobs — a few truckers to haul brine waste to injection wells in the county. While the business of injection wells provides serious environmental and health risks to the county, it provides little in the way of job growth and economic development. If you are concerned about this issue, please attend this public meeting.
George Banziger
Marietta
