The following students have been named to the Spring Semester Dean's List at Columbus State Community College. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.

  • William Rioch, of Albany, studying Aviation Maintenance Tech
  • Salma Masri, of Athens, studying Associate of Science
  • William Mitchell, of Athens, studying Nursing
  • Jacob Minerd, of Grove City, studying Nursing
  • Victoria Myers, of Stewart, studying Veterinary Tech
