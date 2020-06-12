The following students have been named to the Spring Semester Dean's List at Columbus State Community College. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.
- William Rioch, of Albany, studying Aviation Maintenance Tech
- Salma Masri, of Athens, studying Associate of Science
- William Mitchell, of Athens, studying Nursing
- Jacob Minerd, of Grove City, studying Nursing
- Victoria Myers, of Stewart, studying Veterinary Tech
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.