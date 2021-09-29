The following students have been named to the Summer Semester Dean’s List at Columbus State Community College. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.
- Morgan Atherton from Athens, OH
- William Myers from Millfield, OH
- Nathanael Swart from Nelsonville, OH
