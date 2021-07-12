Sawyer Koons, of Glouster, and Brock Stewart, of Athens, have been named to the Dean's List at Alderson Broaddus University.
To receive this designation, full-time students must earn a 3.6 grade point average or higher.
Alderson Broaddus University is based out of Philippi, West Virginia and was founded in 1871. The school is affiliated with the West Virginia Baptist Convention and American Baptist Churches USA.
