There will be an Art Reception for Charlie Touvell's "Major Vibes" and Wendy Minor Viny's solo show on Jan. 31 from 5-7 p.m. at Arts West, located at 132 W. State St., Athens. The reception will feature food, drink and live music. The reception celebrates the closing of the displays which have been available for view since Jan. 6. "Major Vibes" features a 22 piece tribute to Major Arcana Tarot Cards in the upstairs gallery. Wendy Minor Viny is a lead artist in residence at Passion Works Studio. She excels in a variety of mediums and incorporates cast-off items into her art with the idea of breaking down the objects' traditional boundaries and re-introducing them in surprising and fresh context. More information can be found on Facebook at Art Reception: Charlie Touvell & Wendy Minor Viny.
