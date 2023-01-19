There will be an Intro to Contact Improvisation class this Monday, Jan. 23, from 1 p.m until 3 p.m. at Arts West, located at 132 W. State Street.
Conceived in the 1970’s, Contact Improvisation, is a form of partner-oriented dancing that encourages couples to use techniques like touching, space sharing and improvised movement to connect with one another in a theatrical manner.
Meant to be spontaneous in nature, Contact Improvisation also incorporates activities like, rolling on the floor, supporting each other’s weight and being upside down to challenge both partners to become better attuned with their own bodies.
According to class organizer, Joanne McMullen, stated, “Partners will dance without music, and do exercises like following an imaginary point and interacting with one another.”
The class will be taught by Ohio University Dance Instructor, Kelly Hurlburt Hines.
McMullen noted that participants don’t need a partner to take part in this class and that they should dress comfortably — which includes not wearing any shoes.
She described this class as,”very meditative, relaxing and really good exercise.”
The price of admission to the Intro to Contact Improvisation class is on a sliding scale of $5 to $20.
For more information on the Intro to Contact Improvisation class at Arts West call 740-590-2080.
