Student artwork created by Belpre High School and Belpre Elementary School will be on display at the Grand Central Mall for two weeks, March 19-April 3. The exhibit is located in front of American Eagle Store and is available for viewing during regular mall hours.
Under the direction of Margie Orcutt at the elementary school and Chad Stevens at the high school, the students have created some very imaginative artwork. 3D illusions, portraits, landscapes, and pattern wheels are some of the work that can be viewed at the exhibit. The exhibit consists of over 100 pieces of art.
Please take the time to drop by the mall and see the talent of our local students. To view some of the art on display please visit “Artsbridge” Facebook page.
Next month Artsbridge will hose Warren Local Schools Art Exhibit.
