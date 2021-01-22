Northwest

This weeks virtual concert is Northwest Territory (Americana/Bluegrass music). It will be broadcast live from Artsbridge at 7 p.m. on the “Artsbridge” Facebook page Thursday, Jan. 28. North-west Territory is a local band is sponsored by Leavitt Funeral Services and Crematory.

The remaining schedule for this year’s concerts is Feb. 4, at 7 p.m., Track 9 (Classic Rock) spon-sored by Community Bank and Feb. 11, at 7 p.m., Britain (60’s Rock) sponsored by WesBanco.

If you would like to help Artsbridge to continue bring the arts to the valley please donate by using the donate button during the live concert. Any amount would be greatly appreciated.


