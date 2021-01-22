This weeks virtual concert is Northwest Territory (Americana/Bluegrass music). It will be broadcast live from Artsbridge at 7 p.m. on the “Artsbridge” Facebook page Thursday, Jan. 28. North-west Territory is a local band is sponsored by Leavitt Funeral Services and Crematory.
The remaining schedule for this year’s concerts is Feb. 4, at 7 p.m., Track 9 (Classic Rock) spon-sored by Community Bank and Feb. 11, at 7 p.m., Britain (60’s Rock) sponsored by WesBanco.
If you would like to help Artsbridge to continue bring the arts to the valley please donate by using the donate button during the live concert. Any amount would be greatly appreciated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.