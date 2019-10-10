On Friday, Oct. 4, State Rep. Jay Edwards joined AT&T in Nelsonville for the announcement of a $2,500 contribution in support of the Athens County Economic Development Council (ACEDC) and Project Rise: Athens Meigs ESC’s inaugural National Manufacturing Day activities.
Held annually on the first Friday in October, Manufacturing Day helps show the reality of modern manufacturing careers by encouraging thousands of companies and educational institutions around the nation to open their doors to students, parents, teachers and community leaders.
Students from Athens County school districts recently took part in various Manufacturing Day activities, including tours of area manufacturing companies and a panel discussion at the Tri-County Adult Career Center.
