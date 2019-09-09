Nominations for the fifth annual Athena Award close on Oct. 1. Community members are encouraged to nominate an individual, organization, or agency making a difference in the lives of people with disabilities.
Forms may be obtained online at www.ci.athens.oh.us/athena, by emailing disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us or mail to Athens City Hall, 8 E. Washington St., Athens, Ohio 45701. For hard copies, call the mayor's office at 740-592-3338.
The Athena Award is the only award sponsored by the city of Athens. It is presented by the Athens City Commission on Disabilities. The Athena Award ceremony will be held at ARTS/West, 132 W. State St., on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 5 p.m. RSVP to lewisc3@ohio.edu or brrydlly@gmail.com by Oct. 28. The event is free and open to the public.
