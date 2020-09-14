Nominations for this year’s Athena Award are being accepted now. This is an opportunity to recognize a community member or an organization that is making a difference for those living with disabilities in the Athens community. The Athena Award recognizes outstanding contributions and service of community members who have worked tirelessly to improve the quality of life for those persons.

Nominations for the Sixth Annual Athena Award will be accepted now through Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. To make a nomination, download the form from the City of Athens website https://www.ci.athens.oh.us/99/Commission-on-Disabilities and email it to disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us, or mail to Athens City Hall, Attn: Mayor’s Office, 8 E. Washington Street, Athens, Ohio 45701. Hard copies of the nomination form may be obtained by calling the Mayor’s office, 740.592.3338.

The Athena Award, the only award given by the City, is scheduled to be presented at a special virtual ceremony hosted by Mayor Steve Patterson and the Athens City Commission on Disabilities on Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 5-6 p.m. The event will be available for viewing on the City’s Government Channel and on Facebook.

For questions or more information, contact Mrs. Berry C. Dilley, Co-Chairperson, Education and Outreach Committee, (brrydlly@gmail.com).

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

